Forward Sam Craggs Returns to the Fish

July 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Forward Sam Craggs has agreed to terms to make it a third straight season with the Toledo Walleye.

The native of Elmhurst, Illinois finished last year appearing in 60 games for the Walleye, reaching double digits in both goals (10) and assists (10), while posting 51 penalty minutes and a plus-5 rating. He finished the season strong with eight points (4G, 4A) over the final ten games of the season. Craggs made his professional debut with Toledo at the end of the 2021-2022 season, appearing in 11 games with a goal and four assists.

Craggs left the Falcons as their all-time leader in career games played with 181 and finished ranked ninth all-time in penalty minutes with 295. The 26-year-old also scored 30 goals with 34 assists and was a plus-21 in his college career. Three times in his career he was named not only a WCHA Scholar-Athlete but also three times he landed on the WCHA All-Academic list.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.