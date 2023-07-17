Stingrays Name Owen Gund as New Director of Communications and Broadcasting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced on Monday that the club has officially named Owen Gund as the team's Director of Communications and Broadcasting.

Gund, 23, is a recent graduate of Boston University, where he served as sports co-director for the student radio station WTBU. Gund called games for the five-time national champion BU men's ice hockey team. In 2023, Gund broadcasted the Terriers' run to the Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida. Gund also called Massachusetts high school hockey games for the streaming service MyHockeyLive.

Gund will oversee communications efforts for the team and will be the lead play-by-play voice for all Stingrays home and away games this season.

"We are extremely excited to add Owen to our organization as the next Voice of the Stingrays," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "Owen comes from a school with a rich hockey background. He is passionate and knowledgeable, and I can't wait for our fans to meet him and tune into the Stingrays broadcasts."

Born and raised in Massachusetts, Gund is a lifelong hockey fan who grew up attending Boston Bruins games at TD Garden.

"This is a dream come true for me. I could not be more excited to join this organization and meet our great fans," Gund said. "I know there is a strong tradition of hockey in this community, and I look forward to helping this franchise move toward the ultimate goal of bringing a fourth Kelly Cup to the Lowcountry."

The Stingrays will open the 2023-24 season on October 21 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.

2023-24 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

