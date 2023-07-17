NHL Tickets on Sale Via Kansas City Mavericks on Tuesday

July 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Tickets for the St. Louis Blues-Dallas Stars game to be played on September 30 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Mo., will go on sale for Mavericks season ticket holders at 10 AM on Tuesday, July 18, and at noon for the general public.

In each of the last two years, the NHL exhibition game has sold out the day tickets went on sale.

The Blues will be playing a preseason contest at Cable Dahmer Arena for the third-consecutive year and will be facing the Stars for the second-straight season.

Mavericks season ticket holders have received a promotional code via text or email to use to purchase tickets.

Call the Mavericks ticket office at 816-252-7825, visit the Cable Dahmer Arena box office in person or go online to Ticketmaster.com

WHO: St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars preseason game

WHEN: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 6:05 PM

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena, 19100 E Valley View Parkway; Independence, Mo. 64055

