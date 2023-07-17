Atlanta Gladiators Bring Back Carabia, Crowder

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Dylan Carabia and Brayden Crowder.

Carabia, 27, signed with Atlanta on August 17th, 2022, following one season in the SPHL with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. With Pensacola, Carabia accrued 39 points (8g-31a), and a +16 rating in just 55 games played, which earned the blueliner SPHL All-Rookie Team honors for the 2021-2022 season.

Prior to his time with Pensacola, Carabia played three seasons at Salve Regina University (Division III), posting 16 points (3g-13a) in 71 games played. In his rookie year with the Gladiators, the Sebastian, Florida native recorded nine points (2g-7a) in 55 games.

"Dylan is a great kid who had an awesome attitude all year this past season," head coach Derek Nesbitt said. "I think he has an offensive upside that we saw flashes of last year, and as a second year player, knowing the league and gaining some more confidence, I think there's more there. For Dylan, I think offense can come from closing quicker in the defensive zone and having the confidence to move the puck quick and join in the rush as much as he can."

Crowder, 24, was traded to the Gladiators from the Cincinnati Cyclones, on March 16th, 2023. Before coming to Atlanta, Crowder split time between Cincinnati and Wichita, recording one assist in nine games with the Thunder, and five points (1g-4a) in 20 games with the Cyclones. The 6-6, 209-pound defenseman skated in 11 games with Atlanta following the trade, adding one assist and a +3 rating.

In college, Crowder played four seasons at Miami University of Ohio (Division I), totaling 15 points (3g-12a) in 95 games played with the Redhawks.

"Bray will be looked at to be a heavy defender for us," head coach Derek Nesbitt said. "With his long reach and big frame, he should be an asset to our goalies for clearing lanes and increasing visibility. He also makes a good first pass, which I'd love to see more of all around, so we can exit our zone clean and quick. Crowds is really looking forward to getting his second pro season underway."

Carabia and Crowder join Cody Sylvester, Mitch Walinski, and Tyler Harmon as players that have signed with the Gladiators for the 2023-24 season.

