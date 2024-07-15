Timbers2 Pick up Point with 1-1 Draw against Real Monarchs

July 15, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers2 came from behind to earn another home result Sunday night, drawing Real Monarchs 1-1 at Providence Park. Josh Penn scored his team-leading fifth goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season as T2 ensured it took at least a point for the fifth time in its last six home matches. With the result, the club sits at ninth place in the Western Conference.

Home Form

Timbers2 have now taken points from five of their last six home matches and six of their last eight. Notably, T2 has yet to drop back-to-back games at Providence Park in MLS NEXT Pro play. Of the club's 24 goals scored so far this season, 17 have come at home, with T2 scoring in eight of its nine matches in regular season play.

Leading Contributor

With his goal from the penalty spot in the 44th minute, Penn became T2's leading scorer in MLS NEXT Pro play with five goals. Additionally, the forward leads the club in assists with four. Penn and Kyle Linhares (4G, 3A) have acombined 16 goal contributions for Timbers2 this season.

Goal-Scoring Plays

RSL - Damien Barker John, 20th minute: On a set piece taken from outside the left side of the box, Kaveh Rad headed the delivery away, but only as far as Damien Barker John, who used his first touch to pop the ball into the air before using his right foot to volley the ball into the left side of the net.

POR - Josh Penn (Penalty), 44th minute: After winning the ball in the final third, Adolfo Enriquez dribbled into the box and was fouled. Penn stepped to the spot and used his left foot to pick out the bottom-left corner of the netand convert the penalty kick.

Notes

With his goal from the spot in the 44th minute, Josh Penn scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season in MLS NEXT Pro play.

The penalty-kick goal marked Penn's second from the spot this season.

Penn now leads T2 in both goals (5) and assists (4).

The goal moved Penn past Linhares, who has seven goal contributions (4G, 3A) so far this MLS NEXT Pro season.

Additionally, the goal was Timbers2's first since their 3-2 win over MNUFC2 on June 26.

T2 has taken points from five of its last six home matches (2-1-3).

Additionally, tonight marked the club's six result in its last eight home matches (3-2-3).

T2 has now scored in eight of its nine matches at Providence Park

Tonight marked the seventh time a T2 match has ended in penalty kicks.

The seven penalty-kick shootouts is tied with three other clubs (VCFC, ORL, ATX) for the most in MLS NEXT Pro so far this season.

Sunday marked the second of three meetings of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season between Timbers2 and Real Monarchs.

Portland is now 0-0-2 in the series with Real Monarchs.

Both clubs square off one final time Sept. 29 at Zions Bank Stadium.

Next Game

Timbers2 next return to the road to face Ventura County FC. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Pacific) Sunday, July 21, in Southern California. The match will be broadcast on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Timbers2 (4-7-6,  21pts) vs Real Monarchs (4-10-2,  16pts)

July 14, 2024  - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Scoring Summary:

RSL: Barker John, 20

POR: Penn (penalty kick), 44

Shootout Summary:

1 POR: Penn  - Save

1 RSL: Farnsworth - Goal

2 POR: Rad  - Save

2 RSL: Jacquesson - Goal

3 POR: Jones-Riley - Goal

3 RSL: Caliskan - Goal

4 POR: Linhares  - Goal

4 RSL: Storlie - Goal

Misconduct Summary:

RSL: Silva (caution), 43

RSL: Joffre (caution), 45+3

RSL: Paul (caution), 83

Lineups:

POR:  GK Muse, D Jura, D Rad, D Ferdinand, D Jones-Riley, M Enriquez (Moreno, 77), M Mendoza (Eisenberg, 77), M Johnston, F Neville (Linhares, 69), F Ikoba (Lugton, 90+3), F Penn

Substitutes Not Used:  GK Miller, D Nystrom, D Pope, M Izoita, M Najib

TOTAL SHOTS:  7  (Jura, Penn, Eisenberg, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 1  (Penn, 1); FOULS:  17  (Ikoba, Jones-Riley,  3); OFFSIDES:  0; CORNER KICKS:  3; SAVES:  2

RSL:  GK Mackay, D Silva, D Farnsworth, D Storlie, D Joffre (Rivera, 61), M Caliskan, M Dillon, M Iskenderien, M Redzic (Moisa, 61), M Barker John (Jacquesson, 71), F Anderson (Paul, 45)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Delgado, D Pierre, M Wellings, M Petrie, M Amparo

TOTAL SHOTS:  8  (Paul, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL:  3  (Paul, Iskenderien, Barker John, 1); FOULS:  17 (Dillon, Paul, 3); OFFSIDES:  2; CORNER KICKS:  3; SAVES:  0

Referee: Matt Thompson

Assistant Referees: CJ Koll, Miles Crumley

Fourth Official: Justin St. Pierre

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

