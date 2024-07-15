Colorado Rapids 2's Antony García Earns Player of Matchday 18 Award for Brace Performance against North Texas SC

July 15, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 forward Antony García put up a stand out performance against North Texas SC on Sunday night, bagging his second brace of the season. García's two-goal performance led the team to a 2-0 win over North Texas and earned the Honduran his second MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchday honor this season.

García's 2024 total now stands at six goals for the second-most goals scored on the team, only one goal behind leading finisher Marlon Vargas.

García kicked off the night early with the team's fastest goal of the season in the sixth minute. The play started at the feet of Jasper Löffelsend who found Darren Yapi on a run between the lines. Yapi took a light touch and played the ball on to García who was making his way into the box. The forward carried the ball past the North Texas backline and released his shot to the far post before goalkeeper Michael Collodi could get a touch.

The brace came in the 74th minute when Noah Strellnauer completed a short pass to Vargas in the midfield. Vargas took one touch and turned to face forward to find García on a diagonal run into the box, splitting the North Texas defenders. The Honduran did well to take a light touch and finish the ball low and with pace to the far post for his second of the night.

The two goals marked García's second brace performance of the year and ultimately secured the Rapids their fourth win of the season. The 2-0 win also marked the team's first clean sheet of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

