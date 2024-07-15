Huntsville City FC Update

July 15, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will visit Inter Miami CF II for the second time this season on Sunday, July 21 at 5 p.m. CT at Chase Stadium. Fans can view the match at the club's official watch party at Innerspace Brewing Company (2414 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville, AL 35805) from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. CT.

Parent club Nashville SC will return to GEODIS Park on Wednesday, July 17 to face Orlando City SC for the first time this season at 7:30 p.m. CT for Teacher Appreciation and Back to School Night presented by Coca-Cola before traveling to Subaru Park to take on the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, July 20 at 6:30 p.m. CT in the club's final Major League Soccer match before Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage play kicks off.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Huntsville City FC at Inter Miami CF II (Sunday, July 21 at 5 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on AppleTV

MEDIA NOTES:

Huntsville City FC:

will play Inter Miami CF II for the second time this season

fell 2-1 at Inter Miami CF II on April 7

will host Inter Miami CF II on Sept. 8 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium

is 1W-2L-1D, 1SOW all-time against Inter Miami CF II

is 4W-1L-1D, 0SOW all-time in July

is 3W-0L-0D all-time on the road in July

Forster Ajagoleads the team in goals (six)

Chris Applewhite made his first appearance on July 10 at New England Revolution II since May 26

Jony Bolaños

scored his fifth goal of the season on July 10 at New England Revolution II

leads the team in assists (five), shots on goal (15), and minutes played (1,399)

has started every match this season

Bryan Dowd made his Huntsville City FC debut on July 10 at New England Revolution II, recording eight saves in 2-1 win

Isaiah Jones made his MLS debut for Nashville SC on July 13 at D.C. United

Jordan Knight made his first Huntsville City FC start on July 10 at New England Revolution II

Woobens Pacius scored his second goal of the season on July 10 at New England Revolution II

