Jean Antoine to Compete in MLS NEXT Pro Goalie Wars During MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

July 15, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club announced today that goalkeeper Jean Antoine will take part in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Goalie Wars competition during the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, July 23rd at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Antoine is one of only four goalkeepers selected from MLS NEXT Pro to take part in the competition, which will be broadcast nationally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish.

The following four goalkeepers were selected by the league to participate in the competition:

Jean Antoine - Chattanooga FC

Michael Collodi - North Texas SC

Stas Lapkes - Columbus Crew 2

Chituru Odunze - Crown Legacy FC

The quartet will compete for a one-of-a-kind, custom championship belt.

The players will compete head-to-head in a single-elimination tournament, defending their own net while trying to score on their opponent by throwing, kicking or drop-kicking the ball; it's a back-and-forth battle for three :90-second rounds as the goalkeepers test their shot-stopping abilities and goal-scoring touch.

Last year, Crown Legacy FC's Isaac Walker emerged victorious, besting eventual 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Year and MLS NEXT Pro Champion Damian Las (Austin FC II), and will be on-hand at this year's event to help crown the next Goalie Wars champion along with other special guests.

The cult classic from 2001, Goalie Wars, made its official return to MLS at the 2023 All-Star Skills Challenge, featuring four goalkeepers from MLS NEXT Pro - and is back again in 2024 with four new MLS NEXT Pro keepers competing.

Last year's Goalie Wars was the highest engaged of all MLS All-Star content on MLS social media.

Tickets for the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T are on-sale now for $25 and can be purchased here. MLS and LIGA MX will compete on behalf of Adaptive Sports Connection and Special Olympics Ohio resulting in $25,000 donations to their respective charities.

