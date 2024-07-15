Columbus Crew 2 Goalkeeper Stas Lapkes Selected to Participate in Goalie Wars at 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T

July 15, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Columbus Crew 2 News Release







COLUMBUS - MLS NEXT Pro announced today that Columbus Crew 2 goalkeeper Stas Lapkes has been selected to participate in Goalie Wars at the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T. The competition will be hosted in Columbus at Lower.com Field on July 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET, streaming live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Lapkes is one of four MLS NEXT Pro goalkeepers selected to compete in the event, in addition to Michael Collodi (North Texas SC), Jean Antoine (Chattanooga FC), and Chituru Odunze (Crown Legacy FC).

"I'm very blessed and honored to have the opportunity to participate in Goalie Wars," said Lapkes. "When I was selected to the MLS NEXT All-Star game in 2022, that was the first year that they brought the Goalie Wars competition back and after seeing it in person, I knew it was my dream to play in that one day. I've been with the Crew and in Columbus for a few years now and I would like to thank all of my teammates and the Club for everything they do to push me to be my best. I'm excited for the opportunity to represent our city, in our city, and look forward to giving the 2024 Goalie Wars everything I've got."

The goalkeepers will compete head-to-head in a single-elimination tournament, defending their own net while trying to score on their opponent by throwing, kicking, or drop-kicking the ball. It will be a back-and-forth battle for three 90-second rounds as the goalkeepers test their shot-stopping abilities and goal-scoring touch. The winner will receive a one-of-a-kind, custom championship belt.

"We're so excited for Stas," said Crew 2 Head Coach Kelvin Jones. "The feeling of being selected amongst your peers as a standout to represent our Club is a feeling I hope he will cherish. He has worked extremely hard throughout his time with the Crew Academy and Crew 2, and we are glad to see his hard work paying off with this accolade. Columbus has become Stas' home since moving here in 2019, and we know that he will represent our Club well at the 2024 Goalie Wars."

Lapkes has made 11 appearances with Crew 2 this season, amassing 990 minutes, 48 saves, and one clean sheet. He currently sits second in MLS NEXT Pro for saves made in 2024. Lapkes was a member of the Crew Academy team in 2022 that reached the MLS NEXT Cup Final, earning the Best Goalkeeper award for his performance at the tournament and later being selected as an MLS NEXT All-Star. He signed to Columbus Crew 2 on Sept. 7, 2023 at the age of 17.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.