Timbers2 Midfielder Daniel Nuñez Called up to Mexico U-17s for 2025 Concacaf U-17 World Cup Qualifiers

January 30, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Timbers2 midfielder Daniel Nuñez has been called up by the Mexico U-17 National Team for their participation in the upcoming 2025 Concacaf U-17 World Cup Qualifiers taking place from February 7-15. Nuñez, who recently signed his first professional contract with T2, has been a regular invitee for the Mexican youth squad over the last year having been called up to a couple of camps in 2024.

Nuñez and Mexico will need to top their group if they want to book a ticket to the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. Mexico are placed in and host Group C, with matchups against Nicaragua, Barbados, Belize, and Dominica.

Mexico names their 2025 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers squad

The 2025 Concacaf U-17 World Cup Qualifiers will be the first under the new Concacaf U-17 format and will span across six venues to include the participation of 35 Concacaf Member Associations. It follows FIFA's confirmation in early 2024 that it would increase the frequency of the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup to become an annual competition. Matches for the 2025 edition will be divided across six venues: Bermuda will host Group A, Costa Rica Group B and F, Mexico Group C, Honduras Group D, Guatemala Groups E and H, and Panama Group G.

