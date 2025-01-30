Tacoma Defiance Signs Three Players Ahead of 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Campaign

January 30, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

TACOMA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance today announced that it has signed defender Birame Diaw and midfielders Rafferty Pedder and Danny Robles to MLS NEXT Pro contracts. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed Diaw signs with Defiance from the Belgian second division, while Pedder comes to Tacoma from English side Queen's Park Rangers. Robles, a Sounders FC Academy product, returns the organization after playing for Defiance from 2019-2021.

"Bringing Birame, Rafferty and Danny into the fold is an immediate boost for Tacoma Defiance," said Sounders FC Director of Development Wade Webber. "Birame and Rafferty bring fresh energy and unique skill sets that will only add to our current roster, with Birame's strong defensive presence and Rafferty's composure and creativity in midfield. Danny's return is especially meaningful. His familiarity with the club, combined with his growth as a player, will undoubtedly make a big impact both on and off the pitch."

Diaw, 21, joins Tacoma after two seasons with Belgian side RFC Liège II of the Challenger Pro League, making 37 appearances (17 starts) from 2022-2024. The Senegal international started all four appearances for his country at the U-17 level in the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil, falling to Spain on the Round of 16. He also made two appearances (one start) for Senegal at the 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Pedder, 22, most recently played with Queens Park Rangers of the English Football League Championship, making one appearance from 2023-2024 in a FA Cup match against AFC Bournemouth (January 6, 2024). Prior to QPR, the midfielder played for Oxford City of the National League during the 2023-2024 season, starting all four of his appearances. Pedder began his career in Tottenham Hotspur's academy system, making 41 appearances (18 starts) from 2018-2022 in all competitions, scoring two goals.

"We're thrilled to bring Birame, Rafferty and Danny to the club," said Tacoma Defiance Head Coach Hervé Diese. "Both Birame and Rafferty bring new playstyles and talents to the team and I'm excited to see how we can use them to our benefit. Danny knows the heart of this club and has grown tremendously since his previous time here. Each of these players offer something special, and their combined qualities will be instrumental in achieving our goals this season."

Robles, 23, returns to Defiance after playing for the team from 2019-2021 in the USL Championship, making 65 appearances (38 starts) and scoring six goals. Prior to making the jump pro, the Seattle native was a member of the Sounders FC Academy, where he was part of the U-17 squad that won the 2018 USSDA National Championship. Following his time with Defiance, Robles played for the Northern Colorado Hailstorm from 2022-2024, making 74 appearances (40 starts) in all competitions, scoring five goals and winning the inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup. On the international stage, the midfielder made five appearances (four starts) for the U-17 U.S. Men's Youth National Team in 2018.

Defiance opens its 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign on the road in a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference Quarterfinals against Ventura County FC on March 7 at California Lutheran Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV). Tacoma finished the 2024 regular season fourth in the Western Conference with 46 points (13-10-5) before falling to eventual MLSNP Cup Champion North Texas SC in the Western Conference Semifinals.

TRANSACTION: Tacoma Defiance signs defender Birame Diaw and midfielders Rafferty Pedder and Danny Robles on January 30, 2025.

Full Name: Birame Diaw

Pronunciation: BE-ram

Position: Defender

Height: 5-9

Weight: 163

Hometown: Dakar, Senegal

Date of Birth: May 1, 2003 in Dakar, Senegal

Nationality: Senegal

Acquired: Signed to Tacoma Defiance on January 30, 2025

Full Name: Rafferty Pedder

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-7

Weight: 143

Hometown: Maidstone, England

Date of Birth: April 6, 2002 in Maidstone, England

Nationality: England

Acquired: Signed to Tacoma Defiance on January 30, 2025

Full Name: Danny Robles

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-6

Weight: 158

Hometown: Burien, WA

Date of Birth: January 4, 2002, in Seattle, Washington

Nationality: United States

Acquired: Signed to Tacoma Defiance on January 30, 2025

