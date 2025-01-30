New York City FC II Transfers Forward Taylor Calheira to USL Championship Side FC Tulsa

January 30, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II today announced that it has transferred Forward Taylor Calheira to USL Championship side FC Tulsa for an undisclosed fee.

The Forward was drafted 66th overall in the third round of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft and featured for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York City FC II making 30 appearances across all competitions providing seven assists and leading the team in goals with 17. Calheira finished the season as a finalist for the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro MVP and earned himself a spot on the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI for his performances throughout the season.

"Taylor has been an important part of New York City FC II, and we are proud of the progress he has made during his time with us," said Sporting Director David Lee. "We understood Taylor's desire to test himself in a different environment given what he achieved in MLS NEXT Pro last season and are pleased we've been able to support Taylor's journey with this move to FC Tulsa. This is the latest example of the integral role that New York City FC II plays in developing players and providing various pathways to support players in their professional journeys. We thank Taylor for his contributions to the club and wish him the best as he takes this next step in the USL Championship."

The Maryland native captained New York City FC II to the Round of 16 in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, making history by going the farthest any Third Division team has gone in tournament history, contributing with three goals and two assists in the run.

"We've seen Taylor grow as a person and player since his arrival and made a meaningful contribution to the team," said Vice President of Sporting Operations Sam Pugsley. "Being named as an MVP finalist and earning a spot on MLS NEXT Pro Best XI is a testament to his hard work and dedication. This move to FC Tulsa is a great step for his career, and it provides him with an opportunity to continue his development at a competitive level. We're excited to see what Taylor will achieve and wish him the best in this next stage of his career."

Calheira becomes the second New York City FC II forward to be drafted 66th overall in the MLS SuperDraft and be sold to a USL Championship side joining MD Myers who was transferred to Charleston Battery last season.

Transaction: New York City FC II transfers Forward Taylor Calheira to USL Championship side FC Tulsa for an undisclosed fee.

