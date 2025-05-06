Inter Miami CF II Doubles up New York City FC II

May 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II fell 4-2 to Inter Miami CF II in a hard-fought match in Florida. Goals from Chris Tiao and Máximo Carrizo weren't enough. Despite City's persistent pressure and a second-half penalty, Cristian Ortiz's late goal sealed the win for the home side, with Yuval Cohen adding a fourth in injury time.

Match Recap

A trip to the Sunshine State was the backdrop for New York City FC II as they took on Inter Miami CF II.

Matt Pilkington's side were looking for a positive outing on the road, as head coach Matt Pilkington opted to utilize a back-three system consisting of Max Murray, Prince Amponsah, and Pierce Infuso.

The early exchanges of the contest saw the hosts enjoy the lion's share of possession without converting that into clear chances.

In the 14th minute, Máximo Carrizo played Julien Lacher in on the left-hand side of the penalty area, but his shot hit the side netting.

That began a sustained period of City pressure, as Lacher danced down the right to earn City a corner.

Their sustained pressure paid off in the 22nd minute after fullbacks Drew Baiera and Chris Tiao combined to score. It was Baiera's cross to the back post that found Tiao, who headed home.

In response, Miami earned a free kick just after the half-hour mark, but the effort from distance was comfortably saved by Mac Learned.

Minutes later, Zidane Yáñez found Seymour Reid just outside Miami's box with a good pass, allowing the forward to fire off a shot that whistled just past the post.

The hosts would find an equalizer just before halftime after a clipped pass was dinked over Learned by Alejo Ristano.

Miami started the second half the brighter of the two sides and took the lead in the 53rd minute through Mateo Dulce.

City did not dwell on the disappointment of falling behind, however, and after pushing hard for an equalizer, were awarded a penalty in the 64th minute.

Lacher was the man felled in the box, with Carrizo converting from 12 yards out to tie the game.

Pilkington turned to his bench for the first time in the 69th minute to introduce Piero Elias in place of Yáñez. That was followed by a second change minutes later as Carrizo departed in place of Sebastiano Musu.

The game was delicately balanced when Miami found a third through Cristian Ortiz in the 84th minute. They would add a fourth in injury time through Yuval Cohen.

Unfortunately, that would be the last goal of the evening and confirmed a 4-2 defeat for City on the road.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a Hudson River Derby meeting with Red Bulls on Friday, May 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.

