Nashville Soccer Club Signs Forward Maximus Ekk
January 30, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has signed forward Maximus Ekk through the 2025 Major League Soccer season with options for 2026, 2027, and 2028. The California native, who spent last season with Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club, will continue to develop between Nashville and the Rocket City.
"Max is a bright, young, attacking talent with bags of potential," said Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs. "His versatility enables him to play multiple roles across our front line, and his tenacity makes him a constant goal threat."
Ekk signed with Huntsville City FC in January of 2024 after playing his 2023 season with USL League One side Central Valley Fuego FC. The forward made seven appearances for Nashville's MLS NEXT Pro side in 2024 before being injured, starting six times and contributing one assist.
During the 2023 season, Ekk scored two goals in 11 appearances for Central Valley while also playing for the club's academy team.
Transaction: Nashville SC signs forward Maximus Ekk through the 2025 Major League Soccer season with options for 2026, 2027, and 2028 on Jan. 30, 2025
MAXIMUS EKK
Position: Forward
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 181 lbs.
Birthdate: Aug. 28, 2005
Age: 19
Birthplace: Hanford, Calif.
Nationality: American
Last club: Huntsville City Football Club
How acquired: Signed through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026, 2027, and 2028 on Jan. 30, 2025
