Crown Legacy FC Signs Midfielder Ferna Ferreira

January 30, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Crown Legacy FC today announced it has acquired Portuguese midfielder Ferna Ferreira on loan from Rio Ave FC through June 30, 2025. The Club retains an option to purchase at the end of the loan.

"Ferna is a crafty midfielder who has a great soccer background with talent to progress further," said Assistant General Manager Bobby Belair. "This is a great opportunity for him to develop in a different environment, and for the Club to consider a full transfer on his loan. We are excited to see the qualities Ferna brings to the squad during his time in Charlotte."

Ferreira signed a professional contract with Rio Ave on July 31, 2024, and has made 15 appearances with the club's U-23 squad, where he has bagged three goals and added seven assists. The midfielder began his Academy career with FC Porto before making the move to join Rio Ave's youth system in 2016. On the international stage, Ferreira has been called into multiple youth national team training camps and made his international debut with Portugal's U-16 team during a pair of friendly matches against Denmark in 2021.

Name: Ferna Ferreira

Transaction: Crown Legacy FC acquires forward Ferna Ferreira on loan from Rio Ave FC through June 30, 2025, with a purchase option.

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'7"

Birthdate: 2/1/2005 (19)

Hometown: Vila do Conde, Portugal

Previous Club: Rio Ave FC

