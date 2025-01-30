Crown Legacy FC Signs Midfielder Ferna Ferreira
January 30, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Crown Legacy FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Crown Legacy FC today announced it has acquired Portuguese midfielder Ferna Ferreira on loan from Rio Ave FC through June 30, 2025. The Club retains an option to purchase at the end of the loan.
"Ferna is a crafty midfielder who has a great soccer background with talent to progress further," said Assistant General Manager Bobby Belair. "This is a great opportunity for him to develop in a different environment, and for the Club to consider a full transfer on his loan. We are excited to see the qualities Ferna brings to the squad during his time in Charlotte."
Ferreira signed a professional contract with Rio Ave on July 31, 2024, and has made 15 appearances with the club's U-23 squad, where he has bagged three goals and added seven assists. The midfielder began his Academy career with FC Porto before making the move to join Rio Ave's youth system in 2016. On the international stage, Ferreira has been called into multiple youth national team training camps and made his international debut with Portugal's U-16 team during a pair of friendly matches against Denmark in 2021.
Name: Ferna Ferreira
Transaction: Crown Legacy FC acquires forward Ferna Ferreira on loan from Rio Ave FC through June 30, 2025, with a purchase option.
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5'7"
Birthdate: 2/1/2005 (19)
Hometown: Vila do Conde, Portugal
Previous Club: Rio Ave FC
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from January 30, 2025
- Timbers2 Midfielder Daniel Nuñez Called up to Mexico U-17s for 2025 Concacaf U-17 World Cup Qualifiers - Portland Timbers 2
- Chattanooga Football Club Signs Midfielder Daniel Mangarov - Chattanooga FC
- Inter Miami CF II Qualifies to 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Inter Miami CF II
- Tacoma Defiance Signs Three Players Ahead of 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Campaign - Tacoma Defiance
- New York City FC II Transfers Forward Taylor Calheira to USL Championship Side FC Tulsa - New York City FC II
- Istvan Urbanyi Named Sporting KC II Head Coach - Sporting Kansas City II
- Crown Legacy FC Signs Midfielder Ferna Ferreira - Crown Legacy FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Forward Maximus Ekk - Huntsville City Football Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.