Chattanooga Football Club Signs Midfielder Daniel Mangarov
January 30, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chattanooga FC News Release
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today announced it has signed midfielder Daniel Mangarov to a one-year contract with a club option for a further year.
The skillful midfielder joins CFC after spending the past three years with the University of Virginia Cavaliers.
"Daniel is a highly intelligent athlete who is a technical wizard," said Chattanooga FC Technical Director Sebastian Giraldo. "He is able to solve difficult situations and give us advantages consistently."
Before joining Virginia, Mangarov began his college career at the University of North Carolina Greensboro, where he started 16 games for the Spartans and finished with four goals and three assists (11 points).
Mangarov had a decorated youth career where he was a standout at Atlanta United's Academy, while also being named to U-15 and U-17 U.S. youth national team rosters.
"Daniel is a very creative player and he takes good positions," said Chattanooga FC Men's Head Coach Chris Nugent. "He has some wonderful ideas on the ball. He had a big impact in the Atlanta United game when he came on, so we're looking forward to a lot of creative and attacking play from him this year."
Mangarov expressed his excitement upon signing for Chattanooga Football Club.
"I'm extremely excited to sign my first professional contract with Chattanooga FC," said Mangarov. "This is a club with a great history and an amazing fanbase, and I'm honored to be a part of it. I can't wait to get started and give my best for the team and the supporters."
Mangarov will wear the number 16 jersey.
Name: Daniel Mangarov
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5-7
Date of Birth: March 10, 2002
Hometown: Duluth, Georgia
Citizenship: Bulgaria and USA
Previous club: University of Virginia
TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs midfielder Daniel Mangarov to a one-year deal with a club option for a further year.
