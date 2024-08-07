Timbers2 Host Austin FC II on Thursday Night

August 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







TImbers2 are rolling and look to push their three-match unbeaten streak to four as they host Austin FC II on Thursday, August 8. Tickets for the match are FREE, and a live broadcast is available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

TImbers2 are rolling and look to push their three-match unbeaten streak to four as they host Austin FC II on Thursday, August 8. Currently eighth in the MLS Next Pro Western Conferencer standings, Timbers2 will seek their third-straight victory to continue its climb up the playoffs ranks. Kickoff from Providence Park is set for 8pm PT.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Thursday's match are FREE and can be redeemed via SeatGeek; click here.

How to watch

Can't make it to the Park? Watch Timbers2 vs ATXFC II live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The Storyline

Timbers2 (6-6-8, 29pts) secured a second-straight win on August 4 in a dramatic, stoppage-time win over The Town FC on the road. Forward Tega Ikoba confidently and securely buried the spot kick to give Timbers2 all three points. With eight matches remaining in the season, Timbers2's fight for playoff positioning is fully on.

Tega Ikoba buries the PK in stoppage-time to snag victory at The Town FC

Thursday they face Austin FC II (3-6-9, 21pts), currently 11th place in the West. They have struggled to find their form in the last couple of months, registering six draws in their last nine matches (1-2-6).

Matchcenter

Sign up now to get 50% off MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

See all Timbers matches from your TV, tablet, phone or computer. No blackouts.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.