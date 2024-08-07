Carolina Core FC Defeated by Inter Miami CF II

August 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

High Point, North Carolina - A late goal would not be enough, as Carolina Core FC were defeated by Inter Miami CF II, 5-1.

Goal-Scoring Plays

MIA - Alejandro De La Paz, 8th minute: Following a cross into the CCFC box, Alejandro De La Paz would score off a volley into the bottom right corner.

MIA - Lawson Sunderland, 18th minute: Midfielder Lawson Sunderland received the ball on the left side of the box before finishing into the top right corner of the net.

MIA - Kai Thomas (OG), 48th minute: Miami would score via a deflection off CCFC defender Kai Thomas.

MIA - Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, 53rd minute: Attacker Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida cut inside before slotting home a right-footed shot.

MIA - Ryan Carmichael, 70th minute: A through ball to Carmichael was finished with a left footed shot.

CCFC - Nykolas Sessock (OG), 90'+1: A cross from substitute Luis Lugo, deflected off the foot of Inter Miami CF II defender Nykolas Sessock into the net.

Postgame Notes

Chica In the Core

Juan Pablo Rodriguez Returns

Core Support

CCFC vs. MIA | MLSNP Box Score

New signing Daniel Chica made his CCFC debut Wednesday night against Inter Miami CF II. The former Loudoun United and Lexington SC defender, Chica, came on in the 61st minute for The Foxes, replacing central defender Angel Aguas. In his debut, the former Leesburg, VA, native impressed, completing 100% of his passes on the night. Despite playing limited minutes, Chica impressed on his debut and looks to continue building on this performance.

Defender Juan Pablo Rodriguez featured for CCFC for the first time since the second match of the season, against Atlanta United 2. At halftime, the Argentinian came on for defender Angel Aguas and made an instant impact. Rodriguez completed 93% of his passes and had one key pass in his return. Rodriguez was impressive defensively, winning 100% of his tackles while also notching three recoveries.

Carolina Core FC home game attendance has been booming, and it is all through the support from their fans. During their 5 match homestand, they have had a total attendance of 17,944 fans, averaging out to roughly 3,600 fans per match. CCFC continues to be at the forefront of MLS NEXT Pro, focusing on a top-notch fan experience.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Aryeh Miller (Daniel Chica - 61'), Angel Aguas (J.P. Rodriguez - 46'), Kai Thomas; Carlos Mario Diaz, Alenga Charles (David "Pachi" Polanco - 46'), Santiago Cambindo, Jathan Juarez; Jacob Evans (Luis Lugo - 61'), Facundo Canete (Drake Hadeed - 62'); Josuha Rodriguez.

Substitutes not used - Robert Bailey, Johnny Bazaes, Cristian Gregoire, Jesus Orejuela.

Inter Miami CF II - Cole Jensen; Nykolas Sessock, Tye Barton, Giovanni Marchetti, Samuel Basabe; Ricardo Montenegro (Derrek Martinez - 69'), Lawson Sunderland (Santiago Ledesma - 85'), Jose Casas de Abadal (Santiago Morales - 68'); Alejandro De La Paz, Ryan Carmichael (Cohen Yuval - 85'), Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida (Cesar Abadia-Reda - 69').

Substitutes not used - Tyler Hall, Owen Finnerty.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC go on the road to take on FC Cincinnati 2 on Friday, August 16th. The match kicks off at 6:00 PM ET with a live stream available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

2024 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Inter Miami CF II

Wednesday, August 7th 2024 - Truist Point Stadium (High Point, North Carolina)

Carolina Core FC record: 5-10-4 (22 points - 12th in East)

Inter Miami CF II record: 9-6-5 (32 points - 7th in East)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 0 1 1

Inter Miami CF II 2 3 5

Scoring Summary:

MIA: Alejandro De La Paz (Samuel Basabe) - 8'

MIA: Lawson Sunderland (Ryan Carmichael) - 18'

MIA: Kai Thomas (OG) - 48'

MIA: Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida (Alejandro De La Paz) - 53'

MIA: Ryan Carmichael (Santiago Morales) - 70'

CCFC: Nykolas Sessock (OG) - 90'+1

Misconduct Summary:

MIA: Jose Casas de Abadal (caution) - 45'+1

MIA: Lawson Sunderland (caution) - 49'

CCFC: Josuha Rodriguez (ejection) - 55'

MIA: Giovanni Marchetti (caution) - 68'

CCFC: David "Pachi" Polanco (caution) - 83'

MIA: Santiago Ledesma (caution) - 86'

Referee: Joe Surgan

Assistant Referees: Stephen Milhoan, Fritz Barberousse

Fourth Official: Emma Richards

Weather: Cloudy, 78 degrees

Attendance: 2,720

CAROLINA CORE FC POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Roy Lassiter

On tonight's performance...

"I don't want to accept the defeat, but I have to. The team came in with hard work and determination after our last loss, but coming into the league as a new, independent team, this is just a moment we have to work through. Normally, we wouldn't have allowed two goals to be scored on us, especially not in the first half. We were in the other team's shoes less than two weeks ago, but we will come back."

On getting past the loss...

"You're still in the league and going until the last game of the season. Players with heart and determination are the ones who will be on the field at the end of the day. Even after a loss like this, it's important to keep up the momentum. Somehow, it has to be a positive learning experience. It won't feel positive today, but we will keep growing. We have to learn how to keep fighting even through our toughest losses"

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

