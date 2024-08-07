Orange and Blue Earn Third-Consecutive Shutout against New England Revolution II in Shootout Win

August 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 and New England Revolution II battled to a scoreless draw Wednesday afternoon at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Orange and Blue (13-5-3, 43 points) ousted Revs II in the shootout, 6-5, earning their first shootout win of the season. Cincinnati remain top of the Eastern Conference table while Revs II (4-13-3, 17 points) take a point for the first time since June 14.

The two sides battled through a scoreless first half which saw Cincinnati's Kenji Mboma Dem hit the crossbar in the eighth minute of play. Mboma Dem finished the half with four attempts on goal, leading all players. New England's Joshua Bolma struck the outside of the post in the 26th minute for Revs II's best chance of the first 45.

The stalemate continued through the second half with Hunter Morse and the Cincinnati defense stifling New England's attack. Morse played a key role in preserving the shutout which now marks three consecutive matches that the Orange and Blue, and Morse, have not conceded a goal.

The Orange and Blue prevailed in the shootout to pick up an extra point from spot kicks. Cincinnati and New England converted on their first five attempts before Morse made a save against New England's Luka Borovic in the sixth round. Yeiner Valoyes converted on Cincinnati's final attempt to earn two points.

"I think Hunter has turned the corner this year," said Head Coach Tyrone Marshall. "He's had the opportunity to see the game from the sideline over the last year and now he has a chance to be in goal this year, he's doing well. He's calm, he's making the right decisions and making some great saves. We are extremely confident when we have Morse in goal, and it takes some of that pressure off of our defenders."

FC Cincinnati 2 return home on Friday, August 16, to take on Carolina Core FC at 6 p.m. ET at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium. Tickets can be claimed with a SeatGeek account through the FC Cincinnati App. Instructions on how to claim tickets on the app can be found here.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 at New England Revolution II

Date: August 7, 2024

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro

Venue: Gillette Stadium

Kickoff: 11:04 a.m. ET

Weather: 63 degrees, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-F

NE: 0-0-0

CIN: 0-0-0

NE - None

CIN - None

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

NE: Marcos Dias - MAKE

CIN: Kenji Mboma Dem - MAKE

NE: Patrick Leal - MAKE

CIN: Nico Benalcazar - MAKE

NE: Gevork Diarbian - MAKE

CIN: Stefan Chirila - MAKE

NE: Eric Klein - MAKE

CIN: Yair Ramos - MAKE

NE: Joshua Bolma - MAKE

CIN: Moises Tablante - MAKE

NE: Luka Borovic - SAVE

CIN: Yeiner Valoyes - MAKE

LINEUPS

NE: Maxwell Weinstein, Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi (Hesron Barry 70'), Tiago, Giovanni Calderón (C) (Luka Borovic 17'), Colby Quinones, Patrick Leal, Eric Klein, Marcos Dias, Joshua Bolma, Liam Butts (Javaun Mussenden 70'), Alex Monis (Gevork Diarbian 70')

Substitutes not used: Robert Nichols III, Brandonn Bueno, Andrej Bjelajac, Sage Kinner, Owen Beninga

Head Coach: Richie Williams

CIN: Hunter Morse, Juan Machado, Brian Schaefer, Nico Benalcazar (C), Moises Tablante, Yair Ramos, Peter Mangione (Justin Hylton 90'+3), Jesus Castellano, Kenji Mboma Dem, Ben Stitz (Yeiner Valoyes 77'), Stefan Chirila

Substitutes not used: Luke Broz, Will Kuisel, Lincoln Matuskiewicz, Nicholas Samways, Connor Stout

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

STATS SUMMARY: NE/CIN

Shots: 16 / 17

Shots on Goal: 2 / 2

Saves: 2 / 2

Corner Kicks: 5 / 9

Fouls: 17 / 17

Offside: 2 / 0

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

NE - Giovanni Calderon (Yellow Card) 5'

NE - Joshua Bolma (Yellow Card) 26'

CIN - Yair Ramos (Yellow Card) 33'

NE - Lulka Borovic (Yellow Card) 80'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Matt Thompson

Ast. Referees: Andrew Charron, Jennifer Dumaine

Fourth Official: Stearne Briem

