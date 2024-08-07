Inter Miami CF II Clinches 1-5 Victory Over Carolina Core FC

August 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II secured a win against Carolina Core FC in the team's away fixture this evening. This victory ties the best scoring record in a game for IMCF II with a four goal difference. The match featured goals from Alejandro Flores, Lawson Sunderland, Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, and Ryan Carmichael. The Herons extended their winning streak to three consecutive matches with a decisive victory at Truist Point.

Inter Miami CF II head coach Federico Higuaín presented a starting eleven featuring Cole Jensen in goal; a back four with captain Nykolas Sessock, Tye Barton,Giovanni Ferraina, and Samuel Basabe; Ricardo Montenegro, Lawson Sunderland, and Jose Casas de Abadal formed the midfield; while Alejandro Flores, Ryan Carmichael, and Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida led the team's attack.

The team's dominant performance started with a clean strike from Flores that netted his third goal of the MLS Next Pro season after a cross from Basabe making it 0-1 for the Herons'. Sunderland would double the lead after a wonderful goal in the eighteenth minute. The first half of the fixture would finish 0-2 with a strong performance where the team neutralized Carolina's efforts.

Quickly after the beginning of the second half, a deflection in a Carmichael attempt gave the 0-3 advantage for the Herons. Not long after, in the 53rd minute Zeltzer-Zubida, would score the fourth goal for Inter Miami. To finish off the capitalizing victory, the Northern Irish forward Ryan Carmichael would score the fifth and final goal of the match for Inter Miami.

Carolina Core FC finished with a goal to make the scoreline in favor of the visitors a 1-5 scoreline.

This victory secured Inter Miami's best winning record of the 2024 MLS Next Pro season. The team currently sits 13th in the standings with 29 points from nine wins, six losses and five draws so far this 2024 regular season.

Up next, Inter Miami CF II will look to continue their winning streak when hosting Atlanta United 2 on Sunday, August 18 at Chase Stadium at 7 p.m. ET.

