Colorado Rapids 2 Travel North for Second Matchup of the Season with Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

August 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 (5-11-3, 19 pts.) are set for an international matchup on the road against Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 (9-5-5, 34 pts.) on Wednesday, August 7. Kickoff at Swangard Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

This will be the second time that these two sides have faced off this season, with Colorado taking all three points in a 3-2 victory at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on May 19. Notable accomplishments included both Darren Yapi and Antony García logging their first goals of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season. Rapids Academy midfielder Noah Strellnauer also netted a goal in the contest, marking his second consecutive match with a goal.

The all-time series between these clubs is fairly lopsided in favor of Colorado. Rapids 2 holds a 3-0-2 record with a +6 goal differential against Vancouver over three seasons in MLS NEXT Pro. In their one matchup at Swangard Stadium in 2022, Colorado fought to a 2-1 victory on the road.

Most recently for Rapids 2 was a convincing victory over Houston Dynamo 2. Rogelio Garcia opened the match's scoring in the 63rd minute after receiving an assist from Marlon Vargas. The match-winner for Colorado was scored by Colton Swan in a set piece scenario, where the forward received a perfect cross from Robinson Aguirre off a free kick for a headed goal. The two goals were the first of their professional careers for both Swan and Garcia as they led their side to a win at home.

That performance earned Rapids 2 the Team of the Matchweek honors in MLS NEXT Pro. The victory was the second consecutive win at home for the club, the first time they have done so this season.

Vancouver is coming off a favorable result as well, having earned two points against Sporting Kansas City II on the road last weekend. Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau scored his club-leading seventh goal of the season to equalize and help send the match to a shootout. Whitecaps 2 went on to earn the second point after winning the shootout, 5-4.

Rapids 2 will have a challenge on their hands against this 2024 Whitecaps 2 side that has been dominant at home this season. The club as posted a 6-1-1 record at Swangard Stadium and BC Place and will look to continue that stretch as they attempt to cement themselves in the upper half of the Western Conference.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.