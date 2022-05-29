Tilien Sets HR Record, Mets Outslug Blue Jays 11-9
May 29, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release
DUNEDIN, Fla. - Junior Tilien set a St. Lucie Mets team record by hitting three home runs in a single game as the Mets outslugged the Dunedin Blue Jays 11-9 on Sunday at TD Ballpark.
The Mets hit six home runs as a team, tying the franchise record for a single game set on May 6, 2009 against Palm Beach. Tilien blasted three, Omar De Los Santos hit two and Carlos Dominguez hit one, his team-leading 10th of the season.
On Thursday the Mets hit five home runs against the Blue Jays, tying for the second most homers in a game all time. Overall the Mets crushed 13 long balls in the six-game series.
The Mets fell behind 5-2 in the third inning. Tilien cracked the first of his home runs sky high to left field off Julian Valdez to make it 5-4.
Trailing 7-4 in the fifth, De Los Santos hit a one-out homer to left off Valdez. Two batters later Dominguez hit a homer to left to get the Mets within one run, 7-6.
Tilien blasted a two-run shot in the sixth inning against Justin Kelly (0-3) to give the Mets an 8-7 lead they would not relinquish.
Later in the sixth De Los Santos launched another two-run shot to make it 10-7.
Tilien's third and final home run was his most impressive. He hit it on the 11th pitch of the at-bat against lefty Braden Scott and it went 405 feet off the scoreboard in left-center field. That made it an 11-7 score.
The Mets pieced the game together on the mound with six pitchers. Levi David (1-1) pitched a perfect fifth to get the win. Nate Lavender pitched a perfect sixth.
Trey McLoughlin tossed the seventh and eighth innings, giving up a two-run homer to Damiano Palmegiani that cut the Mets lead to 11-9.
Nate Jones got a double play and a fly out in the ninth to convert his third save.
Tilien finished 3 for 4 with the three homers, five RBI and three runs scored.
De Los Santos went 3 for 5 with two homers, a triple, four RBI and three runs scored.
With the victory the Mets split the series with Dunedin. They finished their road trip with a 6-6 record.
The Mets (29-16) are off on Monday. They return to Clover Park on Tuesday to start a six-game home stand vs. the Daytona Tortugas. First pitch is 6:10 p.m.
