Blue Jays Win 3-0, Record Fourth Shutout of the Year

The Blue Jays claimed their 20th victory of the season Saturday night with a 3-0 win over the St. Lucie Mets, Dunedin's fourth shutout this year. Rafael Ohashi got the start, going five innings of scoreless baseball, allowing three hits while striking out six, earning his second win of the year and dropping his season ERA to 2.88.

Dunedin took the lead in the second inning after Glenn Santiago drove in the first run of the game on a double to right field off Mets starter Robert Colina. Gabby Martinez hit his ninth home run of the year in the fourth inning, a solo shot to put the Blue Jays up 2-0 and tying him for second in the Florida State League. Dunedin then added an insurance run in the eighth, an RBI single by Martinez to make it 3-0. Martinez has been on fire as of late, batting .380 with an OPS of 1.146, hitting 8 home runs and driving in 27 RBI in the month of May. Gabby went 2-4 Saturday night, bringing his batting average up to .303, his first time over .300 this season.

Jimmy Robbins took over for Ohashi in the sixth inning, pitching three scoreless and only allowing one hit while striking out five. Juan Nunez entered in the ninth inning for the save situation, up 3-0. After getting the first batter out, he walked the next two, forcing the tying run to the plate. With one out, Nunez got out of the jam by inducing a 4-6-3 double play to end the game and complete the shutout, earning his first save of the year.

The Blue Jays will go for the series win over the Mets on Sunday, first pitch scheduled for 12:00 p.m.

