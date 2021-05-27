Tight Game Goes to Curve on Thursday

The SeaWolves dropped back-to-back games for only the second time this season as fell in a seesaw battle to the Altoona Curve, 7-5, on Thursday night at People's Natural Gas Field.

Altoona took the early lead in the second when Brendt Citta homered with one out off of Erie starter Paul Richan. Richan would go three innings allowing a run on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts in a no-decision effort.

Erie took the lead in the fifth against Curve starter Noe Toribio. Dylan Rosa and Kona Quiggle started the inning with back-to-back singles and both advanced on a passed ball. Cole MacLaren grounded into a fielder's choice, plating Rosa to tie the game. Riley Greene followed with an RBI double for a 2-1 lead.

The lead was short lived as Altoona jumped back ahead in the last of the fifth against reliever Brad Bass. After retiring the first five batters he faced, Bass walked back-to-back hitters and gave up a three-run home run to Oneil Cruz for a 4-2 Curve edge.

Altoona added to its lead in the sixth as Cal Mitchell doubled home a pair for a 6-2 advantage.

The SeaWolves closed the gap in the seventh against reliever Will Gardner. Quiggle led off the frame with a double and Greene walked with two outs. Ryan Kreidler worked a 3-2 count before blasting a three-run home run, his third, making it 6-5.

Erie would get no closer as the Curve summoned Cam Alldred who finished the game hurling 2.1 scoreless frames to earn his first save.

Toribio (1-1) earned the win allowing two runs on four hits with a walk and six strikeouts in five innings.

Bass (1-2) took the loss for Erie allowing five runs on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

