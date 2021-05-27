May 27, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

MIESES AGAIN - Johan Mieses blasted his ninth home run of the season last night, a three-run homer in the bottom of the third inning. With nine home runs, he now leads the Double-A Northeast League and is second in all levels of Minor League Baseball in that category. He also leads the Northeast League in slugging percentage (.719) and is second with total bases (46).

WILLIAMS DOESN'T WHIFF - Sea Dogs INF Grant Williams has not struck out through his 47 at-bats in 14 games. Williams is currently batting .319 with four doubles, one RBI and has drawn six walks. In 2019, he struck out 50 times in 401 at-bats through 121 games with Greenville and Salem.

CRAWFORD DEALS - In his fourth start of the season, Kutter Crawford tossed 5.0 innings in a rain-shortened game on Wednesday night. Crawford allowed one run on four hits while striking out five and did not walk a batter. Through his 15.1 innings this season, he has allowed one home run and has only walked two batters.

RAIN, RAIN GO AWAY - Last night, the Portland Sea Dogs took game two over the Hartford Yard Goats, 5-1 in a rain-shorted, five inning game. With storms across the Northeast League, every game around the league except for one was affected. Three games were postponed without ever throwing a pitch, two were called as official games before the nine innings. The one game that was complete was a seven-inning makeup game between Binghamton and Akron, though their second game was postponed.

ON THE MOUND - Opening Day starter AJ Politi makes his fifth start of the season tonight. Politi last pitched May 21 at New Hampshire and tossed 1.2 innings allowing six runs (five earned) on four hits while walking three and striking out two. He last faced the Yard Goats on May 15 at Dunkin' Donuts Park and pitched 5.0 innings allowing three runs (all unearned) on two hits while striking out five. He did not allow a walk.

