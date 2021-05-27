Yard Goats Drop 4-2 Decision in Portland

Portland, ME - The Hartford Yard Goats lost to the Portland Sea Dogs by the score of 4-2 on Thursday evening at Hadlock Field, in Portland, Maine. It was the third game of a six-game series against the Red Sox affiliate. The Yard Goats had several chances to add runs and left ten men on base, while dropping their second straight game in Portland. Hartford scored the first run in the second inning on a leadoff double by Sean Bouchard, followed by a Coco Montes single, and then an RBI double by Willie Abreu. However, Sea Dogs starter AJ Politi retired the next 11 batters and cruised to his first Double-A win. Portland outfielder Jeisson Rosario broke a 1-1 tie with a 2 RBI double in the fourth inning giving the home team the lead for good. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday, June 1st to host the Bowie Baysox.

The Yard Goats took a 1-0 on three consecutive hits to start the second inning off AJ Politi. Sean Bouchard doubled to right field, Coco Montes singled to left field and Willie Abreu cracked a double to left field, scoring Bouchard and giving Hartford a 1-0 lead. Politi then struck out the next two batters and used an infield grounder to get out of the inning.

Portland tied the game at 1-1 with a run in the bottom of the second inning. Hartford starter Karl Kauffmann retired the first four batters, including two strikeouts, before Ronaldo Hernandez doubled with one out. Ryan Fitzgerald followed with a double, scoring Hernandez and tying the game at 1-1. The next three men reached on a single and two walks but Kauffman got a grounder to end the inning.

The Sea Dogs took a 3-1 lead with a pair of runs on a two-out rally in the fourth inning. Kauffmann retired the first two batters in the fourth inning when the eight-hole hitter Grant Williams reached on an infield single. Jeremy Rivera followed with a walk and then Jeisson Rosario cashed in with a double that was just out of the reach of Willie Abreu, scoring Williams and Rivera and making it 3-1 Portland.

Hartford made it a 3-2 game with a run in the sixth inning, a leadoff double by Matt Hearn coming in to score on a Sean Bouchard grounder. The Yard Goats had another excellent chance to score in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and one out before Zach Kelly got a ground ball double play to get out of the inning.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game road trip in Portland, Maine on Friday night (6:00 PM) against the Red Sox affiliate at Hadlock Field. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com.

--

Portland 4, Hartford 2

WP- AJ Politi (1-3)

LP-Karl Kauffmann (0-2)

S- Jose Adames (5)

T-2:40

A-1,367

