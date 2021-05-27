Senators Bested by Bowie, 7-3

May 27, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







Alex Dunlap hit a two-run home run but it wasn't enough as the Senators dropped a 7-3 decision to the Bowie Baysox Thursday night. The Sens had chances leaving the bases loaded in the third and fifth innings.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Mario Sanchez worked the first five innings and struck out seven. He allowed two runs on three hits while retiring the first eight batters he faced. He took the tough luck loss.

Ryan Tapani pitched one frame for the Sens and gave up four runs.

Jhon Romero tossed a scoreless frame facing six batters, striking out two and walking one.

Jhonatan German tossed the eighth inning and allowed a home run, three walks, two strikeouts and only gave up the one run.

WITH THE GAVEL

Alex Dunlap had two hits including his first Double-A home run.

Cole Freeman also had two hits and scored a run.

Carlos Tocci had a hit in his game with the Senators.

Rhett Wiseman, Osvaldo Duarte and Ian Sagdal all had singles.

FILIBUSTERS

Harrisburg went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight runners including twice leaving the bags full. Carlos Tocci officially joined the Senators prior to the game. Twenty-one of the Baysox 41 batters either walked or struck out.

ON DECK

The Senators play game four of the six-game series at Bowie Friday night. Game time Friday is 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.