Estevan Florial Makes Somerset Patriots History with Call up to the New York Yankees

Somerset Patriots outfielder Estevan Florial

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees announced Thursday that they have recalled outfielder Estevan Florial to their Major League roster from Triple-A Scranton / Wilkes-Barre. Florial has now become the first Patriots player to get called up to the Major League level as a part of the team's new affiliation.

"I'm very happy to see Florial get called up to the big leagues," said Patriots manager Julio Mosquera. "He has been working to get better each and every day. It's good to see him get the opportunity. He's got an amazing talent."

The Yankees No. 10 prospect (Baseball America) started the 2021 season in Somerset. He hit .229 with four home runs and six RBI through 10 games. Three of his four home runs led off the ballgame in the bottom of the first inning, including his solo shot in the first inning on May 4th against Harrisburg, which marked the first hit and first home run for the Patriots as a Double-A affiliate of the Yankees.

Florial made his major league debut during the Yankees shortened 2020 season. He played in game one of a doubleheader against the Mets that season.

The Dominican Republic native hit .176 with two home runs and three RBI across eight games in Scranton prior to his call up.

"He's going to go out there and compete," Mosquera added. "He's going to give you the best he can, and something that 'Flo' has is that he's got a lot of power."

Florial's power from the left side will be welcomed in the right-handed heavy Yankees lineup. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has expressed his excitement about the outfielder calling him a "five-tool prospect" who can be a force on both sides of the ball.

Fans should expect to see Florial in the upcoming series against the Toronto Blue Jays in the Bronx.

In addition, Florial becomes the 22nd player in Patriots history to go to MLB after time in Somerset. 21 big leaguers had their contracts purchased while the team was a member of the Atlantic League.

