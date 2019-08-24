Tigers Claw Back to Beat BKLYN

NORWICH, CT - The Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short-Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, held a three-run lead entering the eighth inning but squandered it late, as the Connecticut Tigers walked off to win 6-5 at Dodd Stadium on Saturday night.

W: Tassin (2-0)

L: Mullenbach (1-3)

Cyclones HR: Peroza (4)

BIG MOMENTS

Connecticut rallied to walk it off with two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning off Cyclones reliever Matt Mullenbach. The Tigers tied the game on Ryan Kreidler's single and won on a bases-loaded walk by Jake Holton.

Brooklyn reclaimed a 5-2 lead in the fourth inning on Jose Peroza's three-run home run, which the 19-year-old tucked inside the left-field foul pole to bring home Luke Ritter and Joe Genord as well.

Brooklyn scored instantly in the top of the first off Connecticut starter Xavier Javier. Ritter drove in Antoine Duplantis on a sacrifice fly, and Wilmer Reyes scored from third on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

Jose Peroza: 1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R

Corey Gaconi: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 K

Antoine Duplantis: 1-2, R, 2 BB

Nate Jones: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 3 K

NEWS & NOTES

Brooklyn remains tied with Aberdeen for 1st place in the Wild Card, with Staten Island and West Virginia both one game back. Brooklyn also stays one game behind Hudson Valley in the McNamara Division.

In the third inning, Brooklyn's pitching staff snapped a season-long streak of 17.2 consecutive scoreless innings, which began in the final inning of Thursday's series opener. In the eighth inning, the Cyclones' bullpen also snapped a season-long streak of 21 consecutive relief scoreless innings.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Vermont - Sunday, 4:00 p.m.

MCU Park - Brooklyn, NY

Probables: RHP Matt Cleveland (3-3, 3.70) vs. RHP Leudeny Pineda (2-0, 5.40)

