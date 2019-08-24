Solano Stellar as Spikes Shut out Muckdogs, 1-0

BATAVIA, N.Y. - Enmanuel Solano scattered four hits over a State College Spikes record-tying eight shutout innings, and Stanley Espinal's seventh-inning RBI double gave him all the support he needed as the Spikes kept their playoff hopes alive with a 1-0 win over the Batavia Muckdogs on Saturday night at Dwyer Stadium.

Solano (3-7) became the ninth Spikes (34-33) pitcher to log eight innings in one start, and produced the tenth such outing in franchise history. The right-hander struck out five batters on the night, and also yielded two walks and a hit batsman.

Solano saved his best work for the Muckdogs' (37-30) biggest hitters, holding Batavia's New York-Penn League All-Star trio of Nic Ready, J.D. Orr and Troy Johnston to a combined 0-for-10 performance at the plate after they had gone 12-for-25 over the first two games of the series, with Ready having knocked in eight runs.

The win allowed State College to jump back into third place in the NYPL's Pinckney Division, three games back of Batavia with nine games remaining in the 2019 regular season.

The Spikes went without a hit in the game through the first five innings before David Vinsky singled to right with two outs in the sixth.

Terry Fuller then beat the Muckdogs' shift with a single to the left side to start the seventh. Two batters later, Espinal drilled a double to left-center field for his team-leading 31st RBI and the lone run of the game.

Eric Lex (4) came on in the ninth and retired all three Batavia batters he faced for the save.

The Spikes now head home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for a three-game series against the West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates), who currently stand in second place in the Pinckney Division a 1/2 game back of Batavia.

Right-hander Scott Politz (3-3), who has allowed just one earned run over his last four home starts totaling 24 innings, a 0.38 ERA, gets the start for State College in Sunday's 6:05 p.m. series opener.

West Virginia will go with right-hander Grant Ford (3-1) on the hill.

