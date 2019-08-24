Gades Fall, Remain One Game Up

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY- The Hudson Valley Renegades missed a chance to extend their first-place lead as they fell to the Tri-City ValleyCats 4-3 in 11 innings Saturday evening at Dutchess Stadium in front of 3,776 fans. It was the Renegades' fourth consecutive loss at Dutchess Stadium as they were held to only one hit and were struck out 15 times. It was Hudson Valley's first loss to Tri-City as the Renegades won the season series 8-1.

The Renegades drew first blood by scoring an unearned run in the third. With one out, second baseman Cristhian Pedroza reached on a throwing error from Tri-City reliever Juan Pablo Lopez. After a groundout moved him to second, shortstop Nick Sogard grounded a single to center to score Pedroza and put Hudson Valley on the board. That, however, would be Hudson Valley's lone hit of the game.

The ValleyCats would get the run back in the fifth. Catcher Juanrael Paulino led off the inning with a four-pitch walk from Renegades reliever Chris Gau. Paulino would steal second, then move to third on a groundout from rightfielder James Nix. Gau would then uncork a wild pitch on the next hitter, which allowed Paulino to score and tie the game at one.

Things stayed that way until the tenth inning when the Hudson Valley bullpen faltered. With a runner at third and two away, relief man Joe LaSorsa allowed a flair double into right centerfield by Tri-City catcher Juanrael Paulino. After a wild pitch moved him to third, Paulino scored on an infield single to short from rightfielder James Nix to give the ValleyCats a 3-1 lead.

However, the Renegades came back thanks to woeful ValleyCats pitching in the bottom-half. Tri-City reliever Michael Figueroa walked four batters to tie the game. Hudson Valley got an RBI groundout from Sogard to pull to within one earlier in the inning. With runners at second and third and two away, rightfielder Hill Alexander and first baseman Jacson McGowan drew to walks to knot things up. Third baseman Mason Mallard had a chance to win it but grounded to second to end the frame.

The bullpen would struggle again in the 11th. Shortstop Bryan Arias stood at third with two out for the ValleyCats when designated hitter Korey Lee grounded a single to right to give Tri-City the lead again.

In the bottom-of-the-11th, Tri-City went to infielder Juan Ramirez to finish the game. With Mallard starting at second, Ramirez used his knuckleball to strike out designated hitter Jonathan Embry. Mallard was thrown out trying to steal third, and catcher Jordyn Muffley popped to third to end the game.

Getting the win for the ValleyCats was Figueroa (1-2) even though he allowed two runs, one earned, on four walks in his lone inning. The loss fell to Gross (1-4) who gave up an unearned run in the 11th on a hit with a walk and a strikeout. The save by Ramirez was his first of the season as it came in his first appearance. He struck out one in a scoreless frame.

The teams combined for a mere five hits with Tri-City collecting four of them.

The Renegades continue their four-game homestand as they welcome the Connecticut Tigers to town with a three-game series beginning tomorrow. First pitch is slated for 4:35. Hudson Valley will trot right-hander Rodolfo Sanchez (2-2, 341 ERA) to the hill against a to-be-determined pitcher for Connecticut. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at hvrenegades.com, at the Dutchess Stadium ticket window, or by calling the ticket office at (845) 838-0094.

