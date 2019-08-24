Tigers Avoid Sweep with Walk-Off Win

August 24, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Connecticut Tigers News Release





Norwich, CT - Eliezer Alfonzo went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI, and the Connecticut Tigers (32-35) got a 6-5 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones (37-29). Alfonzo also hit his first home run of the season in the victory.

Brooklyn got on the board first with two runs in the first inning. Luke Ritter brought home a run on a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0. Wilmer Reyes added to the lead on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

The Tigers tied the game in the bottom of the third frame on a two-run home run by Alfonzo over the right-field wall. The

Cyclones answered in the following half inning. Jose Peroza hit a three-run home run to make it 5-2 in the top of the fourth. These were the final runs Brooklyn scored in the contest.

Alfredo Silva and Chavez Fernander combined for three scoreless innings through the middle of the contest. Silva worked out of a bases-loaded jam in his only inning of work for the Tigers.

Bryce Tassin (Win, 2-0) threw two scoreless innings for the Tigers. Tassin surrendered on hit with two strikeouts and no walks.

Kona Quiggle cut the Brooklyn lead to 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning with a two-RBI single to right field. The Tigers got down to their final out in the ninth inning of the contest after Alfonzo and Gresuan Silverio singled to put runners at first and second.

Ryan Kreidler delivered with two outs in the inning on an RBI single to left to score the pinch runner, Andrew Navigato. Kriedler and Alfonzo advanced to second and third on the throw home to put runners in scoring position.

After an intentional walk to Nick Quintana, Jake Holton drew a four-pitch walk against Matt Mullenbach (Loss, 1-2) to bring home the winning run for the Tigers.

This was the first and only RBI of the game for Holton who finished 0-for-4 with a walk. Mullenbach went one inning combined with two runs on two hits and three walks.

The Connecticut Tigers will be back in action tomorrow as the hit the road for a six-game road trip starting in Hudson Valley. You can catch all the action at Dodd Stadium on the Norwich Courtyard by Marriott Connecticut Tigers Radio Network on 1310 WICH. Elijah Gonzalez will have the call. First pitch is scheduled for 4:35 p.m.

The Connecticut Tigers are the New York-Penn League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Connecticut. 2019 individual game tickets, season memberships for "The Club", mini plans, and team merchandise are on sale now! The front office and box office are open daily from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and can be accessed in person, online at www.cttigers.com, or by calling (860) 887-7962.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.