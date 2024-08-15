Tiger-Cats Add Receiver Byrd

August 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today, the football club has signed American receiver Jordan Byrd.

Byrd, 24, most recently spent training camp with the Toronto Argonauts earlier this year and spent time in the National Football League with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2023). The 5'9, 170-pound native of Albuquerque, New Mexico, suited up in 58 games over his five seasons at San Diego State University (2018-23), registering 275 carries for 1,353 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 47 receptions for 219 yards and one touchdown.

Byrd also factored into the return game for the Aztecs, posting 80 kick returns for an average of 25.3 yards per return with three kick return touchdowns, while also adding 67 punt returns for 445 yards with one punt return touchdown.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.