Saskatchewan Roughriders

McClain Released

August 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release


The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced the following roster moves:

RELEASED

American linebacker Zakoby McClain

