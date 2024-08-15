Larry Thompson Unveiled as Edmonton Elks Owner

August 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







EDMONTON - A new chapter in Edmonton football opened Thursday, as Larry Thompson was announced as the new owner of the Edmonton Elks Football Club.

Thompson, a life-long fan of the Double E, becomes the first private owner in Club history. The Green and Gold had been community-owned since the Club's founding in 1949.

"Since I started going to Eskimos games at Clarke Stadium in 1972, I've loved this team," said Thompson. "My family and I can't wait to bring our passion for the team to the table as owners and build on the Club's proud history of excellence.

"My promise to our fans is that I'll do everything in my power to ensure the Club has the resources to be the best in the CFL and provide a product our fans can be proud of."

Well known for their charitable work in the Edmonton area - particularly for causes benefitting children - Thompson, his wife Deb, and the entire Thompson family will continue the Club's commitment to giving back to the community.

Thursday's news is the culmination of the Club's ownership review, which was initiated in November of last year. The sale received unanimous support from the Club's Board of Directors and the Canadian Football League's Board of Governors earlier this week.

"In Larry and his family, we've found an ownership team that possesses all the attributes we were looking for to ensure that professional football continues to thrive in Northern Alberta," said Tom Richards, Chair of the Edmonton Football Club's Board of Directors.

"Larry's passion for the team, vision for a strong community presence, and financial resources gave the Board the confidence to pass the baton. We know the future is bright and we will continue to be steadfast supporters of the Double E."

The purchase of the Club is the realization of a childhood dream for Thompson, who sold the Thompson Construction Group in 2023. Over four decades of leadership, Thompson grew the Spruce Grove-based company to include 1,500 employees and 2,000 pieces of equipment.

Thompson continues to actively invest in the business community through Thompson Enterprises.

"As we've done with all our businesses over the years, we'll work to get the best people in place and allow them to succeed," said Thompson. "Every business, whether it be construction or football, is about building a strong team."

The sale of the Edmonton franchise sets the table for a return to prominence for a Club that has a long and proud history of leading the CFL on the field and in the stands.

"On behalf of the entire CFL family, I'd like to extend a warm welcome to Larry," said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. "This is a momentous occasion for the Elks, and a truly special day for the City of Edmonton and every fan of this historic franchise.

"We appreciate the tremendous work of the Elks Board of Directors, Rick LeLacheur and their staff for their incredible stewardship of the team, and for all their efforts in making today possible. I look forward to working with Larry as we embark on an exciting new era for the Edmonton Elks."

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.