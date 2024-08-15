Game Day at a Glance - Week 11 vs. Montreal

August 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







It's Friday Night Lights this week at Mosaic Stadium as the boys in Green and White take on the defending Grey Cup Champions in their second and final meeting of the regular season. Kickoff set for 7 p.m.!

This week's theme is Prairie Proud, presented by Young's Equipment, where we celebrate what it means to be from Saskatchewan as we celebrate our roots on a perfect summer night at Mosaic Stadium. This week, we will be proudly blasting tunes from artists born and raised on the prairies.

Get your country spirit on early at this week's Coors Light Party in the Park! Nothing kicks off game day like live music, and 2023 Saskatchewan Country Music Association Emerging Artist of the Year, Adam Johnson, is here to rock with Rider Nation in Confederation Park!

Party in the Park is turning to Party in the Barn this week with a petting zoo full of cute farm animals' courtesy of our friends at Fenek Farms! Swing by the Kidzone for inflatables, balloon artists, face painters, and hair artists! Plus, enjoy appearances by the 620 CKRM Rider Pep Band and 620 CKRM Rider Cheer Team, Gainer the Gopher and the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame's mobile exhibit celebrating our province's top athletes!

No country outfit is complete without a cowboy hat-and as always, the Rider Store has you covered! From August 15th to 17th, snag yours at 40% off at the Riders Store at Mosaic Stadium or online at TheRiderStore.ca. Don't miss out on this exclusive game day deal! Look out for our next game day deal on September 1st!

$5 pre-game beer is here! The $5 Happy Hour special will apply exclusively to 355 ml cans of Coors Light, Pilsner, and Heineken 0.0 (non-alcoholic) and run for one hour starting 90 minutes prior to kickoff and cutting off 30 minutes before kickoff. Keep an eye on the SaskTel MaxTron, which will countdown Happy Hour all through the pregame, so you don't miss out! Happy Hour beer locations include the south end concourse pop-up locations with additional Happy Hour beer tubs located near the SaskTel, Young's Equipment and Pepsi gates. The offer does not apply to draught beer and will not be available at food concessions, Harvard Media's Studio 620 Lounge or within premium areas.

If you plan to enjoy alcoholic beverages, remember to arrange a safe, sober ride home from Mosaic Stadium. SGI Safe Ride Ambassadors will be at the Coors Light Party in the Park to remind you of all available options, including sober drivers, Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, cabs, and ride-sharing services.

The Roughriders Foundation 50/50 presented by ISC is back and bigger than ever with some of their best prizes yet, giving you the chance to go the extra yard this Friday with new in-game prizing. For a $10 add-on ticket, fans will be entered to win a 2024 HDK Classic 4 plus custom Riders Golf Cart. Tickets are available every week, with the next draw taking place on September 1st! There is a new Early Bird prize to be won every game! Better yet, join the Riders Foundation 50/50 Club today and you will never miss a chance to win an Early Bird prize or 50/50 jackpot!

Reminders for the game

Your phone is your ticket! Don't forget to download the Rider App, powered by SaskTel, onto your smartphone and have your digital tickets ready before you come to Mosaic Stadium. We promise it's easy, but we created a tutorial video here and have a full FAQ and written tutorial at Riderville.com, just in case!

Water Bottle Refill! It's going to be a HOT one this week, with temperatures expected to hit 27 degrees on Friday. Empty water bottles under 1L are permitted to be brought inside the stadium and water bottle refill stations are located in the south end of the stadium, on either side of the SaskTel MaxTron to help fans stay hydrated.

In transit? Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, is available to get you to Mosaic Stadium safely and easily! Free bus transit is available from various locations across the city including Southland Mall, University of Regina, the Turvey Centre, Victoria Avenue and Scarth Street. With construction on Dewdney Avenue, the Warehouse District stops will be at 6th Avenue and Rose Street and 8th Avenue and Scarth Street. Buses run starting 1 hour and 45 minutes before a Rider game. The last bus departs each location 30 minutes before kickoff. Buses will return to the drop off locations at the start of the 4th quarter and continue to shuttle until 75 minutes after the game has ended.

Please do NOT bring Purses, backpacks, or camera bags as they are prohibited. There is a clear bag policy for all Saskatchewan Roughrider games. Each fan, including children, can bring in one clear bag sized 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller. More details on the clear bag policy can be found here.

Bike Valet! Whether you arrive at the stadium on four wheels or two, there are options available! The bike valet opens at four o'clock on game day and is staffed by volunteers through REAL. The bikes are inside a fenced compound that is monitored throughout its hours of operation. Please note that your bike must be picked up within one hour after the game ends. The bike valet is located by the South-West exterior of the stadium by Gate 1.

Regular Season Week 11

The boys in Green and White need YOU to get loud this week, Rider Nation! Your Roughriders are set to face off against the Montreal Alouettes for the second time this season.

When the Riders defense hits the field, all eyes lock on Rolan Milligan Jr. who is leading the CFL with six interceptions and ten pass knockdowns. Milligan Jr. is also second in the CFL for total defensive plays (73) and special teams tackles (13). Its not a matter of If he'll make a big play-it's when. And when his eyes zero in on a ball mid-air, you won't want to miss what comes next.

Rider Nation roars for him and offensive linemen dread him, Defensive lineman Micah Johnson is a different calibre of football player and a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. Last week in Ottawa, Johnson delivered four defensive tackles, one sack and a tackle for loss, driving the ball back six yards. He leads the team in sacks and is in a tight 4-way race for first in the CFL (5).

Rookie wide receiver Dhonte Meyers went off in his first career start last week, racking up 101 yards on eight receptions with an average of 12.6 yards per catch. His standout preseason marked him as a rookie to watch, and now he's delivering big-time for the Green and White.

And Rider Nation should be fired up for this news: Quarterback Trevor Harris and running back A.J. Ouellette are back in the lineup and ready to lead the charge this Friday. You won't want to miss these superstars as they return to the field at Mosaic Stadium, in front of the best fans in the CFL!

