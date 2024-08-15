Stampeders Mourn Death of Dan Dorazio

August 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Former Calgary Stampeders offensive line coach Dan Dorazio (far right)

It is with great sadness the Calgary Stampeders learn of the death of Dan Dorazio.

Dorazio's lengthy coaching career included five seasons (1998-2002) and a pair of Grey Cup championships as the offensive line coach with the Stampeders.

"Dan was a great coach and an even better human being," said Stampeders president Jay McNeil, a member of Calgary's offensive line during the entirety of Dorazio's time with the Red and White. "On behalf of the entire Calgary Stampeders organization, I offer my deepest condolences to Dan's wife Lisa and to all of his family and friends."

Despite his diminutive size, Dorazio commanded the respect of his offensive line charges during his 22 years in the Canadian Football League. Besides Calgary, Dorazio also worked for 15 seasons with the BC Lions and one year each with the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Ohio native was part of four Grey Cup-winning teams - two with Calgary and two with BC.

During Dorazio's five seasons in Calgary, McNeil, Fred Childress, Jamie Crysdale and Rocco Romano all earned all-star honours while Childress was named the league's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 1998. Stamps running back Kelvin Anderson achieved five consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the support of Dorazio's offensive lines.

Dorazio's coaching career included more than a quarter-century in the U.S. college ranks with stops at Kent State, his alma mater, Hawaii, San Jose State, Washington, Northern Iowa, Boston University, Holy Cross, Georgia Tech and Maryland and continued after he left the CFL as he worked as co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Simon Fraser and most recently as offensive line coach at the University of British Columbia.

