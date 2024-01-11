TicketSmarter Offers Ticket Discounts

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







As a proud partner of the KC Monarchs, TicketSmarter is excited to offer a 5% discount on tickets to the hottest live events in the metro. Click any link below to receive the discount applied at checkout.

Whether you are looking for Kansas City Chiefs tickets or trying to grab T-Mobile Center tickets to a concert, TicketSmarter has your key to unlocking savings.

KC Concerts

Located a short drive from downtown KCMO, you are in a great position to enjoy some of the world's most talented musicians with The Midland, Azura Amphitheater or Uptown Theater tickets. T-Mobile Center is perhaps the most high-profile venue in Kansas City, hosting artists like AJR, Olivia Rodrigo and Zach Bryan throughout the year.

Professional Sports in KC

In addition to the Monarchs of the American Association, Kansas City is also home to several professional sports teams including our neighbors, Sporting KC. For a real adrenaline rush, the Kansas Speedway attracts NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series races throughout the year, bringing the world's top drivers to KCK.

On the other side of the state line, you can find the MLB's Kansas City Royals, and NFL's Chiefs as well as the NWSL's Kansas City Current. The Current, who used to play at Children's Mercy Park, just built a new stadium in downtown KC that overlooks the Missouri River.

Additional Teams:

Missouri Mavericks - Central Hockey League

Kansas City Comets - Major Indoor Soccer League

Theatre in Kansas City

If you are looking for Broadway in Kansas City, then the Music Hall in downtown KC or Starlight Theatre in Swope Park are the places to be. For a symphony show or ballet, you will not want to miss an opportunity to enjoy the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. This stunning building, which is inspired by the Sydney Opera House, is home to the Kansas City Ballet, Kansas City Symphony and Lyric Opera of Kansas City.

Start exploring these events and more that Kansas City has to offer today with TicketSmarter!

American Association Stories from January 11, 2024

