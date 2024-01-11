RedHawks Bring Back Pitcher, Utility Player

Fargo, ND - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks continue to solidify their roster for the 2024 season by bringing back a pair of players. Versatile utility man Nick Novak and lefthanded pitcher Trey Cumbie have both agreed to contracts with the American Association club.

2024 will mark Nick Novak's fourth season with Fargo-Moorhead. Signed in 2021 as a free agent out of Angelo State (San Angelo, TX), Novak hit .328 in his five-year college career with 16 homers, 45 doubles and 178 RBI. He also stole 80 bases. He arrived in Fargo that summer and played in 45 games in a utility infield role and batted .320.

A native of Stillwater, MN, the lefthanded-hitting Novak has seen his playing time increase each of the past two seasons, making starts in the corner outfield positions in addition to second, third, and shortstop. He hit .241 last season with a personal-best eight home runs in 88 games played. Novak's combined career numbers in independent professional baseball are a .262 batting average over 208 games, 16 doubles, seven triples, 14 homers, 65 RBI, and 31 stolen bases. Novak also made five appearances on the mound for the RedHawks over the 2022-23 seasons pitching a total of seven innings.

Trey Cumbie was first acquired by the RedHawks from Cleburne (American Association) in July of last season in exchange for pitcher Tanner Riley. Cumbie sported a record of 2-6 with Cleburne and 0-3 with Fargo-Moorhead, tossing 37.2 innings for the RedHawks, allowing 25 runs on 38 hits, striking out 31 and walking 22. He finished with an ERA of 5.73.

A native of Lufkin, TX, Cumbie pitched collegiately three years at the University of Houston compiling a record of 22-8 and 2.45 ERA, striking out 234 hitters and walking 50 over 261 innings of work. He was drafted out of college in the 38th round of the 2017 June amateur draft by the Houston Astros, went unsigned, returned to school, and then drafted in the 13th round and signed by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018.

Cumbie spent three seasons in the Rays' organization, reaching high-A with Charlotte (Florida State League) in 2019. In 2022, Cumbie signed with the Toronto Blue Jays organization, splitting time between double-A New Hampshire (Eastern League) and single-A Dunedin (Florida State League). He posted his best professional season at Dunedin with a record of 6-1 and an ERA of just 1.26, striking out 36 in 28.2 innings, and collecting five saves.

The RedHawks will open their 2024 American Association season, the 29th in franchise history, at Newman Outdoor Field on Friday, May 10th against the Lincoln Saltdogs. The full 2024 RedHawks schedule is available here. Ticket information is also available here or by calling 701-235-6161.

