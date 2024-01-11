'Dogs Re-Sign Aaron Takacs

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs have re-signed OF Aaron Takacs, the club has announced.

Takacs played in 89 games with the 'Dogs last year, his second full season in the American Association after a standout debut with the Houston Apollos in 2021. With Lincoln, Takacs hit .255 with a .750 OPS and had seven homers with 43 RBIs.

Takacs signed with Lincoln after splitting time in Lake Country and Sioux Falls in 2022. With both clubs, Takacs appeared in 93 games with a .298 average and a .762 OPS. Takacs spent 40 games in Lake Country before a midseason trade that sent him to Sioux Falls.

Takacs broke into the American Association in 2021 with the traveling Houston Apollos. Takacs played 54 games and hit .337 with nine homers and 45 games.

Takacs's pro career began with Salina in the Pecos League and Utica in the USPBL during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Takacs returned to the USPBL for the beginning of 2021 before finding a full-time role with the Apollos.

The 'Dogs open the season at Fargo-Moorhead on Friday, May 10th. Lincoln's home opener is Thursday, May 16th against the Cleburne Railroaders.

