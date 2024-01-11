"The Inside Pitch" Returns Wednesday, January 17

WINNIPEG, MB - The Inside Pitch, the official off-season radio show of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, returns Wednesday, January 17 on CJNU 93.7 FM.

The program, hosted by first-year Goldeyes broadcaster Trevor Curl, will air from 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Wednesday's show will feature new Goldeyes field manager Logan Watkins and general manager Andrew Collier.

Watkins was named the fifth manager in franchise history on November 1st. The former Chicago Cubs infielder spent the previous two-plus seasons in the same role with the Cleburne Railroaders, where he piloted a team that qualified for the post-season three times.

Collier has been with the Goldeyes since their inception in 1994 and was promoted to the general manager's office in 2002. He has earned Executive of the Year honours in the Northern League and American Association on six occasions and was inducted into the Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Inside Pitch can be heard live on CJNU 93.7 FM, as well as cjnu.ca, BellMTS TV channel 725, and through the TuneIn or similar radio apps for smart phones and tablets.

2024 Inside Pitch Airdates

Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday, February 7

Wednesday, February 21

Wednesday, March 6

Wednesday, March 20

Wednesday, April 10

Wednesday, April 24

Wednesday, May 1

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, visit the team's official website goldeyes.com.

