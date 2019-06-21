Tickets Sold out for Opening Night, Great Seats Available for Rest of Homestand

June 21, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release





SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians announced today that tickets are SOLD OUT for Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Gus Johnson Ford, KREM 2, 93.7 The Mountain, and Journal of Business.

Tickets are still available for the remaining six games of the Indians' season-long seven-game homestand.

Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full of princesses from your favorite fairy tales. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all the storybook characters such as Belle, Anna, Elsa & more! Stick around after the game for a spectacular firework show. Get your BINGO card as you enter the stadium to participate in Coeur d'Alene Casino Baseball B-I-N-G-O. Plus, from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM enjoy Happy Hour presented by The Inlander with 20 oz. beers for just $5.00.

June 23rd is National Pink Day! Show your support for breast cancer awareness and research by wearing pink to the ballpark. The Spokane Indians will wear special edition pink jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game with proceeds going to the MultiCare Inland Northwest Foundation and local breast cancer patients. Stick around after the game for Catch on the Field courtesy of Pizza Factory!

Join the Spokane Indians as Smokey Bear and the Wildland Fire Agencies will be on hand to provide fire-prevention education, Smokey Bear trivia, and fun prizes! Stick around after the game for Circle the Bases courtesy of Dairy Queen!

Bring your favorite canine companion to the game! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $5.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet only section and all proceeds from the dog tickets will be given to local animal shelters. Stick around after the game and join the Puppy Parade on the field! Also, get a taco for just $2 for Azteca Taco Tuesday!

Hot dogs, Pepsi products, ice cream sandwiches, popcorn, candy, and chips are all just $1.50 for Family Feast Night! Stick around after the game to participate in the Taco Bell Ball Toss benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Spokane and Kootenai County.

Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win cash and great prizes from the Mirabeau Park Hotel. $2,000 will be available to win! Stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.