AquaSox Win in Extras

June 21, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Miguel Perez hit an RBI triple in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Everett AquaSox to a 7-2 win over the Boise Hawks on Thursday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the AquaSox and a three-game winning streak for the Hawks.

Luis Joseph scored the go-ahead run on the triple after he started the inning on second. The AquaSox later scored four more runs in the inning, including a two-run triple by Cash Gladfelter.

The AquaSox tied the game 2-2 in the ninth when Patrick Frick hit an RBI double, bringing home pinch runner DeAires Moses.

Perez tripled and doubled, scoring two runs in the win.

AquaSox righthander Travis Kuhn (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Joel Condreay (0-1) took the loss for Boise.

