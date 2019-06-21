Vineros Vanquish Hops

June 21, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils





The ViÃ±eros de Tri-City (3-4) outlasted the Hillsboro Hops (4-3) in a seesaw battle to come away with the 6-5 win on Thursday night at Gesa Stadium. Right fielder Tyler Benson threw out the potential tying run at home plate for the final out to seal the victory in the top of the ninth inning.

Reinaldo Ilarraza and Tyler Benson both provided a spark for Tri-City, with each scoring two of the team's six runs. The ViÃ±eros broke a tie game in the bottom of the eighth inning off of a bunt from Ilarraza that brought home Benson to score what became the winning run. Matthew Acosta expanded his hitting streak to six games with a bases clearing triple in the bottom of the second inning that gave Tri-City their first lead of the game.

The Dust Devils will now hit the road to begin a four-game series at Eugene on Friday night. Left-handed pitcher will start the series opener in his pro debut. The Emeralds will counter with right-hander Kohl Franklin. Tri-City will send right-hander Nick Thwaits to the mound.

