Tickets on Sale for ALL 36 Remaining Games of the 2021 Season

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians are excited to announce that tickets for the remaining 36 home games for the 2021 season are now available for purchase.

Fans across the Inland Northwest will have plenty of opportunities to come soak up summer at the ballpark and support this year's Indians team. Spokane hosts six more six-game series this season for a total of 36 home games at Avista Stadium:

Tuesday, June 29th to Sunday, July 4th against the Tri-City Dust Devils

Tuesday, July 13th to Sunday, July 18th against the Eugene Emeralds

Tuesday, July 27th to Sunday, August 1st against the Vancouver Canadians

Tuesday, August 3rd to Sunday, August 8th against the Everett AquaSox

Tuesday, August 17th to Sunday, August 22nd against the Hillsboro Hops

Tuesday, August 31st to Sunday, September 5th against the Tri-City Dust Devils

A full promotional schedule will be announced next week. Fans can anticipate many of the same signature promotions that have made the Indians the top destination for affordable family entertainment across the Inland Northwest, including Fireworks Nights, Family Feast Nights, Storybook Princess Nights, and many more.

