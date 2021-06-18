Eugene Nine Returns the Favor to Beat Hops

EUGENE, ORE. - A month ago, Hillsboro posted a nine-run inning at P.K. Park in an 11-5 win. On Thursday night, Eugene turned the tables, scoring nine times in the bottom of the sixth inning en route to a 10-9 win over the Hops.

It was the most difficult defeat for the Hops so far in 2021. They built a 5-0 lead with a five-run second, highlighted by a two-run double from Reece Hampton and run-scoring hits by Buddy Kennedy and Dominic Canzone. Eugene scored a run in the bottom of the fifth, but the Hops came right back in the top of the sixth with a run of their own to make it 6-1.

Then came the bottom of the sixth. Heath Quinn doubled against Hops starter Bryce Jarvis, and Ismael Munguia singled. Will Wilson walked to load the bases, and Jarvis was removed in favor of left-hander Nick Snyder . With the bases loaded and none out, Sean Roby hit a ball to deep left-center that hit off the glove of Hops center fielder Eduardo Diaz, scoring two. Diego Rincones walked to re-load the bases, and Tyler Fitzgerald doubled home a pair to make cut the Hops lead to 6-5. Franklin Labour then singled home the tying run, and Snyder's night was done. Five runs were home, and there was still nobody out.

Mailon Arroyo replaced Snyder, and retired Tyler Flores on a deep foul sacrifice fly to right, scoring Fitzgerald and giving Eugene the lead. With two out, Quinn Walked, and Munguia --- the 11th man to come to the plate in the inning --- belted a three-run home run into the right-field bullpen, capping the nine-run frame and giving the Ems a 10-6 lead.

The Hops showed some fight, scoring single runs in the seventh inning (on an RBI double by Andy Yerzy) and the eighth inning (on a single by Hampton and concomitant error in left field by Quinn) to make it 10-8. Then, after Wesley Rodriguez tossed his second straight scoreless inning for the Hops in the bottom of the eighth, Hillsboro had their last chance in the top of the ninth. Blaze Alexander drew a walk against John Russell to begin the inning, and Yerzy singled to put runners at the corners. Ricky Martinez pinch-ran for Yerzy, and with one out, Eduardo Diaz grounded into a force out, scoring the tying run. Nick Dalesandro walked, putting the tying and go-ahead runs on base.

Eugene then summoned hard-throwing lefty Chris Wright out of the bullpen to face Hampton. Wright struck him out looking on a fastball on the outside corner at the knees to end it.

Hillsboro (16-21) matches their low-water mark for the year, five games under .500. They're 6.5 games out. Eugene (23-15) moves into first place, a half-game ahead of Everett.

The nine-run inning matches the most the Hops have ever allowed in one frame (it's the third time it's happened, and the second this year). The game took three hours and 45 minutes, three minutes shy of matching the longest nine-inning game in franchise history.

Game four of the six-game series is Friday night at 7:05, with airtime at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620AM and www.RipCityRadio.com.

