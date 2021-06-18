Dust Devils Top Indians

June 18, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Behind a strong evening at the plate from Carlos Herrera the Tri-City Dust Devils (14-24) beat the Spokane Indians 5-3 on Thursday night at Gesa Stadium. Herrera had three of Tri-City's ten hits and drove in two runs in the victory.

In addition to Herrera, both Brendon Davis and Francisco Del Valle had multi-hit games for the Dust Devils. Tri-City used a two-out rally in the bottom of the first to score three runs, giving the team a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the night.

Coming up on Friday night the Dust Devils will send left-hander Ryan Smith to the mound in the fourth matchup of the six-game series. Spokane will counter with left-hander Nick Bush.

Friday will be Grad Night at Gesa Stadium, where all of the recent graduates will be celebrated. For more information regarding tickets for upcoming home games visit www.dustdevilsbaseball.com or call the team's office at (509) 544-8789. With capacity restrictions in place, it's more important than ever to get your tickets prior to the day of the game.

High-A West League Stories from June 18, 2021

