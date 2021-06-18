Six-Run First, Hernandez Gem Spur C's to 9-5 Win

HILLSBORO, OR - A six-run opening frame and five shutout innings of relief from Adrian Hernandez led the Vancouver Canadians to a 9-5 win over the Everett AquaSox (Mariner) Thursday night at Ron Tonkin Field.

The C's led wire-to-wire thanks to six runs on five hits in the bottom of the first. Back-to-back walks got things started for Cameron Eden, who singled home the first run of the game. An error brought in another run then Luis De Los Santos delivered an RBI single to make it 3-0. Ryan Gold grounded into a force out that plated another tally before Rafael Lantigua hit his first home run of the year, a two-run shot that put the Canadians up 6-0.

Hernandez (W, 2-0) - who entered the game to start the fifth with the score 8-5 after starter Adam Kloffenstein went four innings and allowed five runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts - was nearly perfect in the third Advanced-A outing of his career. The 21-year-old baffled the potent AquaSox offense for five innings and allowed just two base runners on a pair of walks to go with a season-high nine strikeouts. He has logged ten innings of relief this year and surrendered three hits, walked four and struck out 15.

Despite a six-run lead after the first inning that proved to be the difference, Vancouver added a pair of runs in the second on a walk, an Eden triple and an RBI groundout from Spencer Horwitz.

Everett scored a run in the second, two in the third and two more in the fourth to chase Kloffenstein, but that would be all the 'Sox offense would muster.

Tanner Kirwer belted his team-high sixth home run of the season in the sixth for the final run of the night as the C's went on to win 9-5.

Eden paced the offense with two hits, two RBI and two runs scored while Kirwer finished with a pair of hits, two runs, an RBI, a walk and a stolen base. Tanner Morris contributed a hit, scored twice and worked two free passes.

Vancouver and Everett meet again on Friday night. Right-hander Luis Quinones (1-1, 1.93 ERA) gets the nod for Vancouver while Everett sends MLB.com's #13 prospect Levi Stoudt (1-1, 3.77 ERA) to the hill. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

