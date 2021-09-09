Thursday's Sea Dogs Game Rained Out
September 9, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Portland, Maine - Tonight's Portland Sea Dogs game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies scheduled for 6:00 PM at Hadlock Field has been canceled due to rain. The game will not be made up.
Fans with tickets to Thursday's rained-out game may exchange their tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2021 Sea Dogs home game or a game in April, May, or June of next season, subject to availability.
Fans with questions regarding tickets can contact the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or by email at tickets@seadogs.com.
The Sea Dogs will play their final three regular-season home games this weekend against the Rumble Ponies with a 6:00 PM game on Friday and 1:00 PM start times on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs Ticket office at 207-879-9500.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from September 9, 2021
- Thursday's Sea Dogs Game Rained Out - Portland Sea Dogs
- Sea Dogs Playoff Tickets Are Now on Sale - Portland Sea Dogs
- Games Cancelled, But R-Phils Season Wrap-Up Party this Sunday - Reading Fightin Phils
- Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Altoona Curve - Erie SeaWolves
- Villar Powers Squirrels over Ducks, 3-1 - Akron RubberDucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.