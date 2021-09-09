Villar Powers Squirrels over Ducks, 3-1

September 9, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







Richmond Flying Squirrels third baseman David Villar homered and hit a two-run double to help his team defeat the Akron RubberDucks, 3-1, in the second game of a six-game series at The Diamond Wednesday night. Akron has the best record in the Double-A Northeast by three games, and its magic number remains seven to clinch a playoff berth.

Turning Point

In a 1-1 game with one out in the bottom of the sixth, Richmond designated hitter Sandro Fabian hit his third single off RubberDucks right-hander Peyton Battenfield. First baseman Frankie Tostado added a single, and Villar hit a two-run double to left field, just beyond the reach of diving left fielder Chris Roller.

Mound Presence

Battenfield kept Richmond scoreless through the first four innings, allowing only two hits. He allowed Villar's game-tying home run - and franchise-record 19th of the season - leading off the fifth inning. He lasted 5 1/3 innings and departed after the three straight hits in the sixth that gave Richmond the lead. Right-hander Dakody Clemmer got the last two outs of the inning. Left-hander Joey Cantillo worked around two hits and two walks to strike out three batters in 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Left-hander Jake Miednik got the last out of the eighth inning.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning, when shortstop Brayan Rocchio hit a leadoff single to right field, advanced on a groundout and balk by right-hander Akeel Morris, and scored on second baseman José Fermín's RBI double to left field. It was the only Akron run, as the RubberDucks never had another runner as far as third base.

Notebook

The RubberDucks lead Somerset (65-44) by three games and Bowie by four games for the league's best record...Akron leads the season series with Richmond, 6-2, with four games remaining...Victor Nova's seven-game hitting streak ended, but Ike Freeman (six) and Will Brennan (five) extended theirs...Game Time: 2:52...Attendance: 6,697.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their six-game series in Richmond at 6:35 p.m. EDT Thursday. Akron left-hander Adam Scott (3-2, 2.72 ERA) is scheduled to face Flying Squirrels right-hander Matt Frisbee (5-2, 2.86 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from September 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.